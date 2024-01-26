This is just one of example of the many technologies NTT Group and NTT DATA, the Group’s US$30 billion global innovator of IT and business services, are leveraging to improve the planet and foster resilient communities and ecosystems.

With operations spanning more than 80 countries, and serving over 75% of Fortune Global 100 companies, not to mention thousands of other enterprise and government clients, NTT has a responsibility to contribute to a sustainable society – and it does just that.

Among pioneering planet-saving innovations, the Tokyo-based company is building a data centre in space to reduce the costs, time and energy required for satellite communications – and further creating artificial photosynthesis to accelerate CO2 absorption and reduction.

What’s more, NTT is building a proprietary Large Language Model (LLM), ‘tsuzumi’ – which is ultra-lightweight and so comes with a smaller footprint.

NTT Group – Responsibility to Foster Sustainable and Inclusive Future

Indart explains how, as a company founded in Japan, sustainability is rooted in NTT Group’s DNA.

“We are driven by the idea of Sanpo-Yoshi, which translates to mean ‘good’ in three ways – good for the buyer, good for the supplier, and good for society. We believe that placing people and the planet alongside profit positions all parties to thrive.”

In its commitment to net zero by 2040, NTT has not only rolled out aggressive renewable energy targets across its operations but is spending a staggering US$3.6 billion a year in R&D to “innovate sustainable technologies that reduce our impact and help regenerate resources”, Indart says.

“NTT DATA and its parent NTT Group are investing heavily in sustainable solutions, such as increasing the capacity of seaweed to absorb carbon and developing eco-friendly batteries.”

As a veteran technologist, Indart believes technology has an opportunity and responsibility to drive business growth while fostering a sustainable and inclusive future.

Like AI, the promise of which is enormous, he says.

“There is no doubt AI can have a positive and industry-changing impact and improve lives, however, AI is very electricity and water-intensive.”

To get ahead on this, NTT is creating a new AI model based on its own photonics network called IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN)) – which means it is powered by light instead of electricity.

“This means it is lightweight and has a smaller footprint,” says Indart – thereby revolutionising the internet with infinite applications of better bandwidth without burning fossil fuels.