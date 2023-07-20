Exclusive Video: Clarios, Baker Hughes, Ethical Toy Program

On 19th April 2023, three sustainability experts – Adam Muellerweiss, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clarios; Allyson Book, Chief Sustainability Officer at Baker Hughes and Carmel Giblin, CEO at Ethical Toy Program – joined Sustainability Live USA to discuss effective sustainability strategies within businesses.

Sustainability Strategies Forum

Sustainability Magazine, Feedspot’s number-one ESG magazine, hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, welcoming the world’s most influential sustainability leaders to the stage to discuss some of today’s most pressing topics.

On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe.

Sustainability is the end goal for all companies looking to reach net zero goals and reduce the pressure on our environment. Although there is a great deal of work to be done, businesses need to focus on building strong leaders who prioritise driving forward sustainability efforts at a rapid rate.

This panel brings together three sustainability leaders, Adam Muellerweiss, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clarios; Allyson Book, Chief Sustainability Officer at Baker Hughes and Carmel Giblin, CEO at Ethical Toy Program to discuss how effective sustainability strategies within businesses can be developed.