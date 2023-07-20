Exclusive Video: Clarios, Baker Hughes, Ethical Toy Program
On 19th April 2023, three sustainability experts – Adam Muellerweiss, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clarios; Allyson Book, Chief Sustainability Officer at Baker Hughes and Carmel Giblin, CEO at Ethical Toy Program – joined Sustainability Live USA to discuss effective sustainability strategies within businesses.
Sustainability Strategies Forum
Sustainability Magazine, Feedspot’s number-one ESG magazine, hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, welcoming the world’s most influential sustainability leaders to the stage to discuss some of today’s most pressing topics.
On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe.
Sustainability is the end goal for all companies looking to reach net zero goals and reduce the pressure on our environment. Although there is a great deal of work to be done, businesses need to focus on building strong leaders who prioritise driving forward sustainability efforts at a rapid rate.
This panel brings together three sustainability leaders, Adam Muellerweiss, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clarios; Allyson Book, Chief Sustainability Officer at Baker Hughes and Carmel Giblin, CEO at Ethical Toy Program to discuss how effective sustainability strategies within businesses can be developed.
Managing sustainability and driving transparency
The trio begin by discussing the top sustainability consideration that a modern business needs to manage. Muellerweiss starts the discussion by stating: “I think the key is to really simplify what sustainability is and what is sustainability from a business perspective.”
Book adds that there is sustainability as an operational improvement driver, too. She says: “A lot of what we think about is environmental sustainability. The way we look at it is, people need to be operating sustainably for themselves so that they don't burn out all of the usual points.
“But then they also, if they are working in a more sustainable way, can drive your company's prosperity.”
Muellerweiss, Book and Hughes continue to share advice on how businesses can become more transparent, how SMEs can adopt better ESG strategies, as well as how the energy industry has been implementing more sustainable practices.
