Rachel Mattes Greenberg joins Sustainability LIVE New York

An influential leader in finance and sustainability, Rachel Mattes Greenberg has an impressive career working for leading organisations in the industry including UBS Wealth Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Sotheby’s, Phillips de Pury & Company, and the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Today Rachel is Head of Sustainability at Citizens Financial Group where she is responsible for designing and driving strategic ESG initiatives across the bank, including planning, executing, and engaging on the bank’s climate strategy.

Rachel joined the bank in 2021 to build on its sustainability-related efforts, providing leadership and oversight on the next steps of the bank’s journey to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for all stakeholders and the communities it serves.

Rachel is also a graduate of Cornell University with a BA in Government and History of the Arts and an MBA.

