Article
Sustainability

Rachel Mattes Greenberg joins Sustainability LIVE New York

By Georgia Wilson
April 24, 2024
Rachel Mattes Greenberg, Head of Sustainability at Citizens Financial Group
Rachel Mattes Greenberg, Head of Sustainability at Citizens Financial Group to speak at Sustainability LIVE New York

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.

The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4 2024, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

An influential leader in finance and sustainability, Rachel Mattes Greenberg has an impressive career working for leading organisations in the industry including UBS Wealth Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Sotheby’s, Phillips de Pury & Company, and the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Today Rachel is Head of Sustainability at Citizens Financial Group where she is responsible for designing and driving strategic ESG initiatives across the bank, including planning, executing, and engaging on the bank’s climate strategy.

Rachel joined the bank in 2021 to build on its sustainability-related efforts, providing leadership and oversight on the next steps of the bank’s journey to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for all stakeholders and the communities it serves.

Rachel is also a graduate of Cornell University with a BA in Government and History of the Arts and an MBA. 

