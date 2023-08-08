Exclusive Video: Kristen Siemen, CSO at GM

Hear from GM’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Kristen Siemen, on how the company is using innovation and collaboration on its sustainability journey and how we can all be a part of the solution to some of the biggest challenges facing our world today.

Beginning her discussion by sharing GM’s vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, which was first launched back in 2017. She says: “We are well on our way to achieving this vision. General Motors is really in the midst of a transformation that includes our accelerated transition to both EVs and AVs, we're making and taking bold actions to move our business to carbon neutral.

“For each and every one of us at GM, this is the answer to why we exist. This is our purpose. We pioneered the innovations that move and connect people to what matters. It's a simple but very powerful statement that honours our heritage of innovation, captures who we are today when we're at our best and really looks forward to what we can accomplish in the future.”

She continues to discuss GM’s carbon footprint, how to scale sustainable supply chains, as well as many more topics.

