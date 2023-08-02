Exclusive Video: Kirtana168 Ltd and Zum Rails
Sustainability Magazine, Feedspot’s number-one ESG magazine, hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, welcoming the world’s most influential sustainability leaders to the stage to discuss some of today’s most pressing topics.
On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe.
The DE&I Forum: Building a workplace that is imposter syndrome free
Over the past few years, imposter syndrome has gained a lot more traction, particularly as those suffering from self-doubt in the workplace have been sharing their stories and trying to shine some light on this often debilitating condition. Imposter disproportionately impacts people from marginalised backgrounds, and with a push towards diversity in the workplace, it is important for this to be addressed.
Our panel of experts, Kirti Daryanani, Director at Kirtana168 Ltd and Tara Wilson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Diversity Officer at Zum Rails discuss how employers can not only support their employees suffering from self-doubt, but also foster a working environment that is imposter syndrome free.
The pair kick off the discussion by identifying that imposter syndrome is, with Kirt stating: “By definition, it’s the psychological attributes that a person goes through from the inside, of internalising their self doubts, their fears, their worries and processing it. It then depends on how that limits them from communicating in the environment surrounding them.”
The duo then proceed to discuss what imposter syndrome looks like in the workplace, who is responsible for identifying it, as well as many other topical points.
