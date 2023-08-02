Exclusive Video: Kirtana168 Ltd and Zum Rails

Our panel of experts, Kirti Daryanani, Director at Kirtana168 Ltd and Tara Wilson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Diversity Officer at Zum Rails discuss how employers can not only support their employees suffering from self-doubt, but also foster a working environment that is imposter syndrome free.

The pair kick off the discussion by identifying that imposter syndrome is, with Kirt stating: “By definition, it’s the psychological attributes that a person goes through from the inside, of internalising their self doubts, their fears, their worries and processing it. It then depends on how that limits them from communicating in the environment surrounding them.”

The duo then proceed to discuss what imposter syndrome looks like in the workplace, who is responsible for identifying it, as well as many other topical points.

