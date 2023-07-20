Green Quadrant Report outlines companies leading ESG goals

Within the new research, companies including EY, Deloitte, WSP and PwC have been named as leaders in Climate Change Consulting.

“Meeting the climate and social emergencies with purpose and love is often a bridge in the complex and emotional work we do. Although it can at times feel overwhelming, I am so inspired by the joy, creativity, and passion of our clients, partners, and the sustainability services teams at EY,” Sheri Hinish Principal, Global Sustainability Innovation and Ecosystem Leader at EY shares.

Industry leaders in ESG software

For the first time, Verdantix has released a Green Quadrant report on ESG Reporting and Data Management Software, in which it highlights the need for agile ESG reporting software in an evolving regulatory landscape.

The research has identified 11 software providers as leaders in ESG software — Benchmark Gensuite, Cority, Diligent, IBM, Intelex, Nasdaq, Sphera, UL Solutions, VelocityEHS, Wolters Kluwer and Workiva.