How asset managing giant BlackRock leads ESG transformation

ESG investing with BlackRock

BlackRock claims that it focuses on sustainable investing to promote “better ways of doing business” and growth for “companies solving the world’s biggest challenges”. The company argues that investing in ESG is important as extreme changes to the climate are detrimental to all forms of investment, adding that it also helps investors to build “resilient portfolios” as well as “better long-term, risk-adjusted returns”.

BlackRock's other goals include the advancement of financial well-being and investment access for the general public as well as the realisation of inclusive economies.

As people are becoming more and more aware of sustainability, BlackRock argues that companies, investors, and governments must also prepare to accommodate the changing society. BlackRock’s approach to sustainable investing combines traditional investment approaches with ESG to achieve “both financial and purpose-driven outcomes”.

To help companies achieve these outcomes, BlackRock has provided its sustainability strategy, which comprises two structural themes, namely climate transition and stakeholder capitalism. Through the first theme, BlackRock says they are “committed to supporting the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner.”

Meanwhile, through the second theme, BlackRock aims to “help clients meet their social and financial objectives by linking sustainability with financial returns”.