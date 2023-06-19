Microsoft has recently launched the ‘Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability’, to showcase its commitment to helping customers create operational efficiencies to reduce their environmental impact.

“We have made amazing progress since we launched, releasing new features every month,” says Melanie Nakagawa, Microsoft's Chief Sustainability Officer. “With Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, we have enabled organisations to accelerate sustainability progress and business growth by bringing together ESG capabilities from Microsoft and our global ecosystem of partners.

“Together we provide tools to customers such as Ingredion, the BBC, Grupo Bimbo, and many others to gather actionable insights needed to transform their business operations for a more sustainable future.”

The importance of utilising ESG data

Microsoft understands that organisations need to utilise digital technologies and data to effectively measure and manage sustainability progress while addressing the scale and breadth of challenges that they face.

Accurate and dependable data intelligence is also essential to drive impact reduction efforts, reporting and business transformation. Microsoft, therefore, leverages data to acquire a holistic grasp of an organisation's sustainability footprint and its value chain, which helps create effective strategies to enhance ESG performance.

When the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability was initially released, the data model focused on addressing carbon emissions – it has since been updated to include water and waste.

By centralising the data, these data models streamline the ingestion, sharing, calculations and reporting processes. They bring together diverse data sources from across the enterprise, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) data, plant data, Internet of Things (IoT) sensor data, telemetry at the edge, as well as external sources like suppliers, utility companies and transportation.

Microsoft is therefore introducing Project ESG Lake, to support organisations to centralise and standardise data in a comprehensive ESG data estate. A preview will be released in July 2023.

This industry data platform will enable customers, partners, and independent software vendors (ISVs) to perform analytics and build custom apps to meet their industry-specific needs.

Microsoft Fabric will also be available to help analyse, define, train, score and predict emissions. Organisations can therefore access and organise ESG data, and improve data sharing and governance while utilising AI to generate actionable insights.