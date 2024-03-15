Nestlé Supports Suppliers for 13.5% Emission Reduction

As the world’s largest food and beverage company, the Nestlé brand encompasses confectionery, cereals, bottled water, coffee, pet products, health-care products, frozen foods and much more.

With such a wide range of products, it is no surprise that more than two-thirds of Nestlé's GHG emissions come from sourcing its ingredients. To reduce emissions, the company is working with suppliers and farmers at farm level – and it is working.

Nestlé achieved an impressive net reduction of 13.5% of its GHG emissions in 2023 compared to the 2018 baseline, including a reduction of more than 15.3% in methane emissions.

This achievement is in line with the company’s sustainability goal to reach a 20% absolute reduction of GHG emissions by 2025, and supports other SBTi approved goals, including reaching net zero by 2050.