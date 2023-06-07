Raízen & Sulzer partner for advanced biofuel production

Raízen, the leading producer of ethanol derived from sugarcane waste in Brazil, is embarking on a significant investment initiative.

Over the next seven years, the company plans to construct 20 advanced processing facilities for ethanol production and has chosen Sulzer as a key technology provider.

Raízen, a partnership between Shell and Brazilian sugar and energy conglomerate Cosan, is responsible for a substantial portion of global ethanol production. They currently produce around 2.5 billion litres of ethanol from sugarcane at various plants across Brazil. Anticipating a projected annual growth rate of over 14% in global bioethanol demand, Raízen is expanding its production capacity by adopting second-generation ethanol (E2G) technology.

Ethanol, produced through the fermentation of agricultural residues, has become the most widely utilised and significant biofuel worldwide. It has become common practice in numerous markets to blend ethanol with gasoline, reducing the carbon emissions associated with road transportation.

Energy companies also aim to develop fully renewable biofuels that can directly replace their fossil fuel counterparts. For example, since 2022, Shell has incorporated bioethanol as a crucial component in their 100% renewable race fuel supplied to the NTT IndyCar series.

