Sustainability evolving finance banks in food production

Global Head of Emissions Value Management with dsm-firmenich Heinz Flatnitzer is based in Austria, from where he supports the players in the entire food value chain and its stakeholders towards a quantifiable more sustainable food production.

Flatnitzer gained a degree in business administration and did his PhD on the subject of emissions trading, before starting his career in the consulting sector (energy, banking) and joining Erber Group / Biomin in 2003. From 2010 to 2020 Heinz was a member of the Executive Board before 2020 when the Erber Group was acquired by DSM and Heinz joined the global team.

Why are concerns around climate change increasing pressures on banks to improve the sustainability credentials of their portfolios?

Since the introduction of the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures (TCFD), increased pressure has been placed on financial institutions to consider the footprint of their money.

More than 130 banks, representing over 40% of global banking assets, signed the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) commitment to aligning their lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050. The CDP has stated that the Finance sector’s funded emissions are over 700 times greater than its own.

Banks offering finance based on sustainability credentials are likely to edge ahead of their competition in the reputation stakes and motivating their workforce. A recent review from the European Central Bank (ECB) found that very few banks are fully committed to meeting regulatory disclosure requirements and banks which are financing non-sustainable businesses are increasingly called out by shareholders, activists and the media.

How do these changes for the banking sector directly impact the food production sector?

The entire animal protein value chain is deeply impacted by reporting on GHG emissions. Particularly when it comes to Scope 3 emissions, which are a big factor for farms looking to secure investment from the financial sector.

With financial institutions able to steer capital based on sustainability offerings farms and food producers who reduce their environmental footprint and demonstrate their commitment to meeting sustainability goals will have a competitive advantage.

The key here for everyone involved is to base discussions on objective data and certified methodologies in order to have an accurate evaluation that is credible to stakeholders including shareholders, regulators and consumers.

Accurate, farm-level data, effectively creates a race to the top for producers. The greener and more sustainable your production methods are, the more likely you’ll be to seize market opportunities and grow your business.