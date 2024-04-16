How ABB's GridBeyond Investment Could Cut Energy Use

Energy consumption is the dominant contributor to climate change, accounting for around 60% of tidal global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN. Transitioning to clean energy is a key part of combating global warming and meeting the targets set out in the Paris Agreement.

Global technology leader ABB Electrification is supporting the global transition to clean energy. By collaborating with customers and partners across 100 countries, the company is working to solve the world’s greatest challenges in electrical distribution and energy management – boosting energy efficiency, reducing emissions and promoting decarbonisation.

The venture capital unit of ABB Electrification, ABB Electrification Ventures, has invested around US$400m into breakthrough technology companies aligned with ABB’s emphasis on industrial electrification and automation since its inception in 2009.

The most recent of these is GridBeyond.