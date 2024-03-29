How US$77bn Investment is Helping Sun Life go Sustainable

Sun Life VP and CSO Alanna Boyd says the insurance company is in a “terrific position” to execute its sustainability and net-zero plans.

Writing in Sun Life’s 2023 Sustainability Report, Alanna said: “I see our leaders and teams really digging in to learn and apply the issues of sustainability and climate change in ways that are directly connected to our business.

“We’ve made big strides in Sun Life’s sustainability ambition and there’s so much more we can do. We’re in a terrific position to accelerate the execution of our plans.”

Highlights from the report

Sun Life issued its second sustainability bond, raising US$500m to finance new and/or existing green and social assets

It has a US$77bn portfolio value of investments in assets and businesses that support the transition to a low-carbon economy

It used 32% of its global electricity supply from renewable sources.

The report says its targets include: