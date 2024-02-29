Sustainability Leaders Shifting Industry Niches
1. Vanessa Butani
Job From: VP Group Sustainability at Electrolux Group
Job To: Head of Sustainability at Volvo Cars (April 2024)
Volvo Cars appointed Vanessa Butani as its new Head of Global Sustainability, succeeding Anders Kärrberg in April 2024. Butani, with extensive experience in strategy and sustainability from roles at Accenture, Electrolux, and Scandic Hotels, will lead Volvo's sustainability efforts. This includes the company’s transition to all-electric vehicles by 2030. Butani's appointment aligns with Volvo's ambitious sustainability strategy and her role involves integrating sustainability across the value chain. Volvo's recent growth in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales underlines its commitment to sustainable mobility.
Her previous role is to be taken on by Elen Breda, who steps up from her previous role with Electrolux to continue the great work of Butani. Butani enters the role equipped with knowledge of the company’s great achievements in electrification and automotive transformation.
“I have been watching Volvo Cars’ approach to sustainability with admiration,” Butani says.
“Now I have a fantastic opportunity to join the team and drive the company towards its sustainability ambitions, integrating sustainability as a competitive edge in every aspect of the value chain.”
2. Elena Breda
Job From: Senior VP Global Product Category Food Preservation at Electrolux Group
Job To: Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer at Electrolux Group
Elena Breda's appointment as Chief Sustainability Officer at Electrolux Group marks a significant step in the company's commitment to sustainability. Starting February 1, 2024, Breda will oversee Electrolux's sustainability efforts, a role previously held by Vanessa Butani—who moves on to the Swedish automotive brand Volvo.
This new position complements her role as Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, underlining the integral link between technology and sustainable practices in the company. Breda's impressive two-decade tenure at Electrolux, predominantly in sustainable product innovation, equips her with invaluable expertise for this role. Her background in biomedical and electronics engineering further strengthens her ability to lead the company towards its ambitious 2030 sustainability goals.
3. Mike Dieterich
Job From (include company name): US R&D Sustainability Lead at AstraZeneca
Job To (include company name): Senior Director of Sustainability at CRB
Previously working for AstraZeneca, Dieterich developed and delivered the sustainability strategy for the company’s research and development operations, as well as zero-carbon initiatives for North America. At CRB, he now leads a team of six that is responsible for a similar approach for the construction consulting firm.
4. Chris Stark
Job From: Director of Energy and Climate Change at The Scottish Government
Job To: CEO at Climate Change Committee
Chris Stark will step into the CEO role at the Carbon Trust from his current role as CEO of the Climate Change Committee, while retaining board membership with Murmur, V&A Dundee. He is also an Honorary Professor at the University of Glasgow with commitment to developing the institution, and indeed the country, having also served more than eight years with The Scottish Government.
5. Sarah Mouriño
Job From: Director of Sustainability at SSA Marine
Job To: Senior Director, Sustainability at Americas at DP World
DP World appointed Sarah Mouriño as Senior Director of Sustainability for the Americas in November 2023. With extensive experience in freight sustainability and decarbonisation. Mouriño is tasked with leading the sustainability strategy and integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals in DP World Americas. This appointment aligns with DP World's global commitment to sustainable logistics.
6. Cyril Garcia
Job From: CEO of Capgemini Invent
Job To: Head of Global Sustainability Services and Corporate Responsibility at Capgemini
Cyril Garcia, previously the CEO of Capgemini Invent, has been appointed as the Head of Global Sustainability Services and Corporate Responsibility at Capgemini. In this new role, Garcia is responsible for integrating sustainability into Capgemini’s client services and driving the group’s sustainability agenda. He also oversees Capgemini’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities and remains a member of the Group Executive Board.