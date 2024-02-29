Sustainability Leaders Shifting Industry Niches

“I have been watching Volvo Cars’ approach to sustainability with admiration” - Butani

Volvo Cars appointed Vanessa Butani as its new Head of Global Sustainability, succeeding Anders Kärrberg in April 2024. Butani, with extensive experience in strategy and sustainability from roles at Accenture, Electrolux, and Scandic Hotels, will lead Volvo's sustainability efforts. This includes the company’s transition to all-electric vehicles by 2030. Butani's appointment aligns with Volvo's ambitious sustainability strategy and her role involves integrating sustainability across the value chain. Volvo's recent growth in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales underlines its commitment to sustainable mobility.

Her previous role is to be taken on by Elen Breda, who steps up from her previous role with Electrolux to continue the great work of Butani. Butani enters the role equipped with knowledge of the company’s great achievements in electrification and automotive transformation.

“I have been watching Volvo Cars’ approach to sustainability with admiration,” Butani says.

“Now I have a fantastic opportunity to join the team and drive the company towards its sustainability ambitions, integrating sustainability as a competitive edge in every aspect of the value chain.”