By Neil Perry
April 30, 2024
Sustainability Magazine highlights some of the biggest people moves and promotions helping to improve sustainability performance around the world

1. Kristin Hughes

Job From: Head of Resource Circularity, World Economic Forum 

Job To: Global Head of Sustainability, Diageo

Kristin Hughes

“The depth and wealth of expertise and experience makes her ideal to progress our sustainability strategy.”  Ewan Andrew, President, Global Supply Chain & Procurement and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Diageo is strengthening its sustainability leadership team with the appointment of Kristin Hughes as its Global Head of Sustainability. She will be responsible for designing the strategy needed to deliver Diageo’s overarching grain-to-glass sustainability agenda, across international brands including Guinness and Johnnie Walker, with a focus on decarbonisation, water, nature and raw materials across its global value chain.

2. Jessica Francisco 

Job From: Global Head of Sustainability, Cushman & Wakefield 

Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer, Cushman & Wakefield

Jessica Francisco

Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has announced the appointment of Jessica Francisco as the company’s first Chief Sustainability Officer. In this new role, Francisco will report to the company’s Chief Investment & Strategy Officer.

This new CSO role reflects the firm’s commitment to advancing sustainability not only for its own operations but also through the strategic advice and services provided to its clients.

3. Dr Pang Chong Hau

Job From: Head of Sustainability, DBS Bank

Job To:  Chief Sustainability Officer, Giti Tyre 

Dr Pang Chong Hau

Giti Tire has appointed Dr. Pang Chong Hau as Chief Sustainability Officer, marking a significant step towards its commitment to sustainable business practices. Operating from Giti’s global headquarters in Singapore, he brings a wealth of experience in sustainability, having led the development of sustainable procurement frameworks in his previous roles.

4. Douglas Sabo

Job From: Chief Sustainability Officer, VISA

Job To: Member of Sustainability Advisory Board, Persefoni 

Douglas Sabo

Climate Management & Accounting Platform Persefoni has announced that former Visa Chief Sustainability Officer Douglas Sabo has joined its Sustainability Advisory Board. 

He will advise Persefoni's executive team on how Persefoni's AI-driven carbon accounting platform can meet companies' needs today and over the long term.

5. Simon Park 

Job From: Senior Energy & Sustainability Manager, Durham University

Job To: Group Head of Sustainability, Bellway

Simon Park

Simon Park has been appointed as Group Head of Sustainability at construction company Bellway after working in corporate sustainability roles for more than a decade.

His main responsibility will be to implement the company’s Better with Bellway strategy,  which includes commitments to reduce carbon emissions and enhance biodiversity.


