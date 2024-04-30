People Moves

1. Kristin Hughes
Job From: Head of Resource Circularity, World Economic Forum
Job To: Global Head of Sustainability, Diageo
“The depth and wealth of expertise and experience makes her ideal to progress our sustainability strategy.” Ewan Andrew, President, Global Supply Chain & Procurement and Chief Sustainability Officer.
Diageo is strengthening its sustainability leadership team with the appointment of Kristin Hughes as its Global Head of Sustainability. She will be responsible for designing the strategy needed to deliver Diageo’s overarching grain-to-glass sustainability agenda, across international brands including Guinness and Johnnie Walker, with a focus on decarbonisation, water, nature and raw materials across its global value chain.
2. Jessica Francisco
Job From: Global Head of Sustainability, Cushman & Wakefield
Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer, Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has announced the appointment of Jessica Francisco as the company’s first Chief Sustainability Officer. In this new role, Francisco will report to the company’s Chief Investment & Strategy Officer.
This new CSO role reflects the firm’s commitment to advancing sustainability not only for its own operations but also through the strategic advice and services provided to its clients.
3. Dr Pang Chong Hau
Job From: Head of Sustainability, DBS Bank
Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer, Giti Tyre
Giti Tire has appointed Dr. Pang Chong Hau as Chief Sustainability Officer, marking a significant step towards its commitment to sustainable business practices. Operating from Giti’s global headquarters in Singapore, he brings a wealth of experience in sustainability, having led the development of sustainable procurement frameworks in his previous roles.
4. Douglas Sabo
Job From: Chief Sustainability Officer, VISA
Job To: Member of Sustainability Advisory Board, Persefoni
Climate Management & Accounting Platform Persefoni has announced that former Visa Chief Sustainability Officer Douglas Sabo has joined its Sustainability Advisory Board.
He will advise Persefoni's executive team on how Persefoni's AI-driven carbon accounting platform can meet companies' needs today and over the long term.
5. Simon Park
Job From: Senior Energy & Sustainability Manager, Durham University
Job To: Group Head of Sustainability, Bellway
Simon Park has been appointed as Group Head of Sustainability at construction company Bellway after working in corporate sustainability roles for more than a decade.
His main responsibility will be to implement the company’s Better with Bellway strategy, which includes commitments to reduce carbon emissions and enhance biodiversity.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand