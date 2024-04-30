People Moves

“The depth and wealth of expertise and experience makes her ideal to progress our sustainability strategy.” Ewan Andrew, President, Global Supply Chain & Procurement and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Diageo is strengthening its sustainability leadership team with the appointment of Kristin Hughes as its Global Head of Sustainability. She will be responsible for designing the strategy needed to deliver Diageo’s overarching grain-to-glass sustainability agenda, across international brands including Guinness and Johnnie Walker, with a focus on decarbonisation, water, nature and raw materials across its global value chain.