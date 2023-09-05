SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: SOLD OUT!
Sustainability LIVE London, the leading ESG, net zero, and sustainability event in London, is set to take place on September 6th and 7th, 2023, at the Business Design Centre (BDC) and has officially sold out.
The two-day conference is due to gather over 8,000 in-person and virtual participants, uniting influential figures from diverse industries to exchange groundbreaking ideas, proven solutions, and actionable insights for a sustainable future.
Sustainability LIVE London 2023: Key themes
Alongside the main conference sessions, there will be nine key themes where attendees can engage in focused discussions on specific sustainability topics. These themes will provide a platform for in-depth exploration and collaboration, including:
- Sustainability Strategies
- The Future of ESG
- Net Zero & Planet
- Diversity & Inclusion
- Supply Chain Sustainability
- Green & Renewable Energy
- Sustainable & Ethical Investing
- Tech & AI in Sustainability
- Women in Sustainability
Business Design Centre (BDC)
With its roots dating back to 1861, the Business Design Centre (BDC) is an iconic, grade II-listed venue in the heart of London.
Sustainability LIVE London is returning for a second year to this iconic building, one which puts sustainability at the forefront of everything that it does and is celebrating 10 years as a carbon-neutral venue.
Meet our speakers
Sustainability LIVE London 2023 is pleased to welcome an array of thought leaders and C-suite executives from the world of sustainability to deep dive into our nine core themes.
Discover some of our speakers below:
- Jeffrey Whitford, Head of Global Corporate Responsibility and Life Science Branding at Millipore Sigma (Merck)
- Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Kappa
- Sean Sones, Chief Sustainability Officer at Microsoft
- Dharmesh Jani, Director of Ecosystem and Partnerships at Meta
- Martin Kochman, VP of Customer at Hitachi Vantara
- Corey Norton, VP of Supply Chain Legality at WWF
- Angela Hultberg, Global Director of Sustainability at Kearney
- Tobias Kederer, EMEA Head of Sustainability & Migrations/ Modernisation at AWS
- Sarah Watt, Sustainability Change Leader at Gartner
- Michelle Davies, Global Head of Sustainability at EY
