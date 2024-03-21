Sustainability Report: TotalEnergies ‘on Track’ for Targets

Patrick added: “Methane emissions from our operated sites, already among the lowest in the sector, have fallen by more than 47% compared with 2020.

“We are on track to reach our -50% target a year ahead of our 2025 target, aiming for zero methane emissions by 2030 (-80% target).”

A press statement from TotalEnergies said the report outlines its ‘achievements in terms of emissions reductions and its contribution to a just, orderly and equitable energy transition for all its stakeholders’.

In gas, the company estimates that its LNG sales contributed to avoiding about 70 Mt of CO2e emissions worldwide in 2023.

A major player in energy transition

In electricity, TotalEnergies said it invested more than US$5bn in 2023 in low-carbon energies, essentially in electricity.

It said: “Contributing to building a profitable and differentiated integrated power business, which will both become a cash engine for the company and reduce the emissions resulting from the use of energy products sold to its clients: the lifecycle carbon intensity of energy products sold by TotalEnergies to its customers for final use was 13% lower in 2023 compared to 2015, and is on track to meet the objective of -25% by 2030.”

The company added: “Thanks to these achievements, TotalEnergies confirms its ambition to become a major player in the energy transition, committed to carbon neutrality in 2050, together with society.”

