Sustainable shopping sees its star rise among consumers

Shoppers’ tastes are becoming more refined in the face of climate change, says a survey by global commerce company by Shopify. According to the report, despite cost-of-living pressures, expensive, sustainable shopping is coming into vogue.

To reach that conclusion, Shopify surveyed over 24,000 consumers as well as 9,000 small and medium-sized businesses.

The main lines of the conclusions follow: 62% of consumers will not compromise on their green ethoses despite higher costs in the face of economic uncertainty. As well, 82% of businesses agree that sustainability and improved performance by the company are related factors.

Stacy Kauk, head of sustainability at Shopify, noted the overlapping of interests in the report’s findings: “This report shows climate-consciousness is driving purchasing decisions, even in challenging economic times.

“For both business and the climate, it’s in everyone’s interest to implement practices like carbon-neutral shipping and support for emerging sustainability solutions. This needs to be a collaboration between merchants, buyers, and the broader commerce community.”

Younger generations are driving this change: 59% of Gen Z shoppers and 61% of millennials are more sustainably-conscious in their shopping patterns. Furthermore, 31% of these were planning on being more sustainable in the upcoming year.

The pace of change of retailers leaves something to be desired, as well; 24% of these increasingly conscious shoppers seek out eco-friendly packaging and buying local.

Businesses move to adapt

Businesses are hearing the call of the consumer. That said, they also acknowledge the high cost of moving in that direction: 40% of businesses with 1 to 50 employees see it as an obstacle. But the bigger the business, the more elaborate the supply chain, and 48% of these see a problem.

But businesses are indeed at work finding sustainable resolutions for their customers. For instance, 35% of UK retailers now offer in-store recycling, and they are increasingly having programs where a percentage of the revenue goes to non-profits.