When did anyone come to realise that mental health is a crucial factor in how employees live, but also how they approach their work?

First came the disclosure of mental health problems of varying degrees and now comes the actionable phase, which is reaching the corporate stage. Generally speaking organisations should now be aware that their companies face unique challenges and the people that work for them may need support from their employers to overcome hurdles in their careers or consideration for what’s going on in their personal lives.

According to the global market research firm Ipsos, around 58% of people are aware of their mental health as a key factor in their overall being, whether that be their approach to relationships or how they perform at work. Historically, healthcare systems have not been prepared for mental health conditions and often apply chemical treatments to the problems. Of the 78% of people across the globe that believe their mental and physical health are linked, only 34% say their healthcare systems are capable of treating them equally.

World Mental Health Day recognises demand for inclusive support

This year’s theme for World Mental Health Day is to address that ’mental health is a universal human right’. Each year, on this day, the world is reminded that all developments happening today are to generate a better future, but also encourage inclusivity of mental health as a day-to-day problem.

