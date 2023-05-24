Top 10 biggest renewable energy companies in the world 2023

The renewable energy sector, once seen as a niche segment of the energy industry, has now emerged as a crucial power source in numerous regions worldwide.



As organisations strive to achieve net-zero emissions by transitioning away from fossil fuel-based power, they are intensifying their innovation efforts and diversifying their offerings to strengthen their renewable energy capabilities.



In line with this, we present the top 10 renewable energy companies and their initiatives that are propelling the transition to net zero.



Market cap: US$2.74bn

Canadian Solar specialises in the design and manufacturing of solar photovoltaic modules while offering comprehensive energy solutions. The company undertakes the management of solar power projects and provides operation and maintenance services. With a global reach, Canadian Solar serves customers spanning more than 160 countries.

Market cap: US$8.18bn

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Latham, New York, Plug Power has grown to become a significant player in the hydrogen fuel cell industry. The company has partnerships with major corporations such as Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot, and its fuel cell technology is used in more than 40,000 vehicles worldwide.