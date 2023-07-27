Which businesses will be impacted by CSDDD?

It is expected that approximately 13,000 EU businesses will be impacted by CSDDD, and approximately 4,000 businesses outside the EU. The new regulations will impact three main groups: Large businesses, non-EU businesses and micro-companies.

‍Large businesses: Large EU limited liability companies will be divided into two groups. Group two rules will start two years later than group one.

Group 1: Consisting of approximately 9,400 companies, group one will include businesses with 500+ employees, with a net turnover worldwide of €150m+.

Group 2: Consisting of approximately 3,400 companies, group two will include businesses with 250+ employees, with a net turnover worldwide of €40m+. The rules start to apply to group 2 two years later than for group 1.

‍Micro-companies and SMEs: Although these businesses are not directly affected by the upcoming rules, the directive will provide supporting measures for smaller businesses, specifically for those who wish to mitigate sustainability risk, while reaping the long-term strategic benefits of decarbonisation.

Non-EU companies: CSDD will impact approximately 4,000 non-EU companies, which operate as third country companies. These will still align with the standards set out in groups one and two.

Rentschler concludes: “It is time for businesses to embrace this vital step and actively contribute to a greener and socially just world."

