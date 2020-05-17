Article
AB InBev and Asia Clean Capital open rooftop solar project

By Marcus Lawrence
May 17, 2020
Asia Clean Capital (ACC), in partnership with world-leading beer manufacturer AB InBev, announced on 22 May that commercial operations of its 2MW rooftop solar project in Yunnan Province, China, have begun.

Supporting AB InBev’s new brewery in Yunnan, the project joins an array of clean energy initiatives encompassed within the company’s 2025 Sustainability Goals.

The system is set to save 38,000 tonnes of CO2 over the course of its lifetime.

According to ACC’s press release, it financed the project’s system cost as well as carrying out design and construction.

The system will power AB InBev’s brewery, with ACC set to provide maintenance throughout its lifetime.

"AB InBev is the world's largest and most respected brewing company,” said Thomas Lapham, CEO of Asia Clean Capital, in the firm’s press release. 

“ACC is excited to begin cooperation on this facility and looks forward to expanding together throughout the region."

