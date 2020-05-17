Burberry sets science-based target to reduce emissions by 95%

The UK fashion designer, Burberry, has announced plans to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 95% by 2022 against a 2016 baseline.

The company is aligning its goals with the 1.5 trajectory of the Paris Agreement, following science-based targets, edie.net reported.

The luxury fashion house also aims to reduce its Scope 3 emissions by 30% by 2030 against a 2016 baseline.

The targets are an expansion of the previous goal set by the business to become carbon neutral by 2022.

“At Burberry, we are passionate about building a more sustainable future and setting these new targets in line with the latest climate science is an important milestone for us,” stated Pam Batty, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at Burberry.

“For the first time, we are setting targets for greenhouse gas emissions that apply to our extended supply chain, which is a significant addition to our already ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral in our own operational energy use by 2022.”

“Changing the system requires collaboration, and we will be working closely with our supply chain partners to take the action needed to stay on track and achieve our goals.”

Burberry has become carbon neutral across its operations in the Americas and the UK, as well as its retail stores in the EMEIA region.