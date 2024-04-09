How WPP Sets Rigorous Greenwashing Standards for Agencies

The world’s largest advertising agency WPP is demanding ‘rigorous standards of honesty and integrity’ from its partners and agencies as it seeks to address any potential for greenwashing.

The British multinational communications, advertising, public relations, technology and commerce holding company has published its 2023 Sustainability Report.

It reveals a 76% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since its 2019 baseline and 18% year-on-year. At the same time, 88% of its electricity is from renewable sources (target 100% by 2025).

Using creativity to power responsibility

Writing in the foreword to the report, CEO Mark Read said: “For WPP, sustainability is an integral part of how we do business. It’s not an add-on or a separate initiative.

“We define our purpose as using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.”

He added: “Our agencies are required to follow rigorous standards of honesty and integrity in our work.

“In 2023 we launched a client version of our internal Green Claims Guide to help brands make effective, accurate statements in relation to their sustainability credentials, initiatives and goals.”