What are Sainsbury’s New SBTi-Agreed Sustainability Targets?

UK-based retailer Sainsbury’s has torn up some carbon-reduction targets and replaced them with much tougher ones.

The new aims have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the global body that sets requirements for and approves emission reduction targets.

Flying the FLAG

Sainsbury’s first had its targets SBTi-validated in 2020.

At that point, it committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030. That has been changed to a 68% reduction within the same time frame.

It has also separated into two and toughened up its Scope 3 emission reduction target of 30% by 2030.

Its operational target, including transport, energy use and manufacturing sites, has been increased to 50.4%.

And for the first time, following new SBTi requirements, Sainsbury’s has validated targets for Scope 3 GHG emissions that come from forests, land and agriculture (FLAG). The retailer has pledged to reduce its FLAG emissions by 36.4% by 2030.