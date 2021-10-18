Article
Sustainability

The Earthshot Prize recognises sustainable innovators

By Tom Swallow
October 18, 2021
undefined mins
The Earthshot Prize, established to incentivise environmental and social development has been awarded to five innovators across the globe

A new award has been issued to some of the countries and organisations that are leading the way in sustainability. The Earthshot Prize was introduced for the first time by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. The prize is supported by an alliance of global organisations, including the World Economic Forum, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), WWF and National Geographic

What does it mean to receive the Earthshot Prize? 

The Earthshot Prize was established to incentivise environmental and social change as it selects some of the key organisations that tackling some of the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges. The award has taken inspiration from President John F Kennedy’s Moonshot, which drove the mission to the moon and provoked the development of new technology in the 1960s. The term ‘Earthshot’ refers to the five ambitious goals that have been set to curb climate change:

  • Protect and restore nature
  • Clean our air 
  • Revive our oceans
  • Buil a waste-free world
  • Fix our climate 

Which organisations won the prestigious award? 

After a 10-month search, and receiving 750 nominations from across the globe, 15 finalists were selected for their initiatives to make a positive impact on the environment and reach the global Earthshot goals. Chosen from the finalists were five prize winners: 

Costa Rica

The Republic of Costa Rica for implementing programmes that funded the protection of trees by local people.

Takachar

The social enterprise, Takachar, developed a portable technology that turns crop residues into bio-products, which can be sold for use as fuel and fertiliser.

Coral Vita

Coral Vita, launched by Sam Teicher and Gator Halpern, is an organisation that grows coral on land to replenish the ocean’s ecosystems.

Milan

The city of Milan for the launch of its Food Waste Hubs, becoming the first major city to implement a city-wide food waste policy that supports food banks, public agencies, charities, non-government organisations (NGOs), and private businesses. 

Enapter

Enapter, co-founded by Vaitea Cowan, for its advances in renewable energy. The AEM electrolyser is green hydrogen technology that turns renewable electricity into emission-free hydrogen gas. 

 

For more sustainability insights, check out the latest issue of Sustainability Magazine

Images from https://earthshotprize.org/

SustainabilityESGclimatechangeEarthshot
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)