The Earthshot Prize recognises sustainable innovators

A new award has been issued to some of the countries and organisations that are leading the way in sustainability. The Earthshot Prize was introduced for the first time by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. The prize is supported by an alliance of global organisations, including the World Economic Forum, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), WWF and National Geographic.

What does it mean to receive the Earthshot Prize?

The Earthshot Prize was established to incentivise environmental and social change as it selects some of the key organisations that tackling some of the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges. The award has taken inspiration from President John F Kennedy’s Moonshot, which drove the mission to the moon and provoked the development of new technology in the 1960s. The term ‘Earthshot’ refers to the five ambitious goals that have been set to curb climate change:

Protect and restore nature

Clean our air

Revive our oceans

Buil a waste-free world

Fix our climate

Which organisations won the prestigious award?

After a 10-month search, and receiving 750 nominations from across the globe, 15 finalists were selected for their initiatives to make a positive impact on the environment and reach the global Earthshot goals. Chosen from the finalists were five prize winners: