First-ever LGBT business champion Iain Anderson is a leader

BH: What lessons do you think are here for other governments trying to do the same thing?

IA: I think the exciting thing about this is it is the first time a government has appointed an LGBT business champion. This for me goes far beyond the classic diversity and inclusion piece. The last two years has accelerated the question around how businesses are operating in society.

I remember doing a conference in November 2019 when the topic was, ‘would environmental and social and governance [ESG] factors survive a cyclical downturn?’ Well, we haven't had a cyclical downturn. We've had a global pandemic that has unleashed a very legitimate conversation about the role we all play in society and the role that business plays in society. So one of the things I'm trying to do out of this, and hopefully we'll see this replicated in other countries, as well, is to take some of this conversation out of purely being DEI and turning it into a meaningful, tangible element around the S part of ESG. It also has a bearing on the E and G parts of ESG, but S is where investors are trying to lock in long term meaningful change.

BH: I was going to now go straight in, and say ‘let's talk about corporates’, but I feel we should talk about investors first. That's a really interesting phrase ‘locking in the long term change’ through investors. Can you expand on that?

IA: If we look at what some of the major public pension schemes are now asking for, the Californian teachers or the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, some of the biggest investors in the world. They are now asking very, very, very different questions than they were a decade ago, but they're certainly asking about corporate behaviour, intentions, what's happening with supply chains. We had one major Wall Street investor ask us to present two years ago and 15% of the score in the initial tendering process was to provide evidence on your approach towards diversity and inclusion.

That question was about evidence, as opposed to ‘tell us about your commitment’. It was a hard question. It was a new question. It was an unexpected question, but I think it was a result of that major Wall Street name, trying to move its supply chain faster than it could move itself. I've only seen those sorts of questions grow in terms of importance now that they're regularly on the tenders that come from major institutions.

One of the most depressing telephone calls I would occasionally take pre-pandemic, is about a month away from a Pride March in London or in New York or wherever, and the corporate is saying to me, ‘Should we be on the Pride March this year?’ I would say, ‘Well, possibly, but what are you actually doing? What are you actually doing to make work better for LGBTQ+ people?’ And if the answer to that was rather hollow I tend to say to that organisation, ‘I think you need to look yourself in the mirror here before you start on the Pride March trying to wave that flag’, because increasingly - and rightly - investors, politicians, and now the regulators are posing some harder questions.

BH: That’s a change you are seeing and hearing from everywhere. You can't get away with a hollow commitment anymore. People are wise to it, it's hit the point of momentum where everybody from the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund to a medium sized startup seems to be tackling the same issue at the same time. Pre-2022, how would you characterise the state of affairs for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace and within corporate culture as a whole?

IA: So I think the difficulty in your question, is the, ‘as a whole’ bit. There are certain sectors of the economy that are doing pretty trailblazing work. I've come across a bank that has an amazing policy to support trans people, a major telecoms company, too, where they will step in with their private healthcare support at the point of medical transition. I've seen amazing examples where companies are trying to bring together the LGBTQ vote and allies.

The really important bit is to ensure this is not just happening at head office, that it is being embedded throughout the company. But I'm seeing other parts of the economy and other sectors. It's just harder. There's not a conversation going on. I was sitting next to a very progressive car manufacturer just before Christmas, who's actually putting in place ally programmes, employee resource groups, thinking about healthcare offers to LGBTQ+ workers, thinking about childcare support and all these elements. At the same time they were very candid that in their workplace there's still quite a lot to do in terms of prejudice.

There's still quite a lot to do in terms of an everyday feeling that people can be themselves. Sometimes they still need to compartmentalise those conversations with folks who are willing, and warm, and who are allies. In some other parts of the business that's just not happening. So it is very much a work in progress. It's also very different in different sectors, and that's informing one of the things that I am trying to achieve.

The first is that we are able to hopefully meet much more in person, in a series of roundtables around the UK with various parts of the economy. We’re going to go see oil and gas, manufacturing, retail, financial and professional services, just to find out where people are because I just don't think the ‘as a whole’ point is necessarily what's happening out there. I think different parts of the economy are going at very different speeds on this.

BH: Do you see change as more tied to generational shifts? Do you sense an organic desire in the corporate world?

I think it's a bit of both. I think it's a bit of push and pull. I think the kind of questions that are coming from younger folk in the workplace are demanding more change. So I do think it's a bit like my earlier point about investors and - let's face it - generational changes that are being aggregated in terms of how people are saving for their long term future and the kind of questions younger investors are asking were just not being asked by their parents. But I have seen a mindset change at board level, too.

I do think more and more companies understand and the heartening thing is they seem to understand that for global companies there's an opportunity to affect change through their supply chains and where they operate, and sometimes where they operate is in places that are not safe for LGBTQ+ people. I mean, some territories where, we've got to be honest, you could be thrown off a building for being gay and face no consequences. In fact, you could be applauded by certain sections of society. So, there's been some pretty groundbreaking work with some organisations to create and make work a very safe place to be.

I’ve often heard the phrase that work is the place where people feel safest to be themselves. It’s something Nick Herbert is working on is if we can support some governments in the 70 or so countries that still have legislation where it's illegal to be LGBTQ+ or there are severe restrictions on your life, or there's inherent embedded prejudice around you being you, that we use diplomatic efforts in order to try and shift some of those territories into a much better place. That might be done quietly rather than noisily, but that's a good thing to try and achieve here. I do think business has a big part to play as you know, in those conversations, not least because businesses are talking to governments a lot about where they locate, where they invest, and those conversations carry both hard and soft economic power. There's a way of bringing these conversations together to affect social change.

