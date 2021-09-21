Formula E joins Science Based Targets initiative

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has today become the first sport in the world to join the Science Based Targets initiative and the Business Ambition Pledge for 1.5°C commitment.

Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the world’s only all-electric FIA World Championship. It is also the only sport certified as net zero carbon, since its inception.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities, providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers, to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and even host cities are united by a passion for the sport, as well as a belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress to create a better future for the planet.

A call to all motorsports to cut emissions

The Science Based Targets initiative is a partnership between:

The United Nations Global Compact

World Resources Institute (WRI)

CDP

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)

It is the lead partner of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign - an urgent call to action from a global coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders, mobilising companies to set net-zero science-based targets in line with a 1.5°C future.

The new commitment corresponds to cutting the championship’s emissions by 45% by 2030. This is in line with the mission of the planet’s favourite sport to reduce air pollution and fight against climate change and aligns with the FIA #PurposeDriven movement for a better contribution from motorsport to wider society.

Sustainable human progress

As the first sport in the world to join the Science Based Targets initiative, the team has been welcomed.

"We congratulate the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on setting science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement”, said Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Managing Director, Science Based Targets at CDP. “By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, Formula E is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change.”

At its core, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship exists to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing.

“One year ago, Formula E became the first sport to be certified net zero since inception”, said Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO. “Today, we achieve another first in aligning with the Science Based Targets initiative, reinforcing our leading position in world sport. We are delighted to see a host of other sporting events and properties accelerate their own sustainability agendas to reach net zero faster. Formula E will continue to set the agenda for sport as a catalyst for change and showcase how we can all take tangible steps to reduce our combined carbon footprint.”

Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to begin in January 2022 with a record 16-race season spanning 12 cities across four continents.