H&M Foundation collaborates on sustainable fashion awareness

Diana Amini, Global Manager at H&M Foundation, says, ‘we want to create awareness of the powerful impact sustainable fashion innovation can achieve if given the opportunity to scale. In the innovation space, you can experience a t-shirt made of trapped carbon dioxide from the air, shoes crafted from wine-making leftovers and lab-grown cotton. These solutions exist and are giving back instead of taking from the planet, which is one of the keys to turning the fashion industry planet positive’.

The exhibition is 100% virtual, meaning that viewers do not have to attend a venue to watch and it can be viewed by a wider audience. The leading global professional services and IT company, Accenture backs the seven solutions portrayed by the exhibition, by estimating the positive impact that each one could have leading up to 2030. While this has been identified by the company, further support for these solutions would be required to make them work.