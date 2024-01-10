We hear often about the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but rarely dig deeper into what those actually are.

Take SDG 9, for instance, which seeks to ‘build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialisation, and foster innovation’.

Part of that is ensuring that everyone has access to the internet by 2030, yet close to three billion people do not have that ability. In the developed world, over 80% of people have access, but in the developing world, that figure drops to 35% – with the poorest and remotest missing out most, not to mention minorities

This is what is often referred to as the digital divide, and it’s only getting wider.

Just as the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the haves and have nots when it comes to the ability to work remotely, online, so the emergence of AI technology is driving a wedge between those with the skills and those without.

Whereas previously it was about who had access to a computer and the internet, now it’s also about who is a passenger and who is driving the new digital age.

Any progress being made via AI (such as in healthcare and education) is irrelevant to those not online, but if you are also not leveraging the digital tools available you are also missing out and being left behind.

Anyone dismissing AI as a gimmick should take note: A recent Deloitte Insights report showed 61% of respondents say AI will substantially transform their industry in the next three to five years, with 53% of organisations spending more than US$20 million in the past 12 months on AI.

As Deloitte puts it, the ‘Age of With’ – human work enhanced with AI – is upon us.