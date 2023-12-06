Masdar’s contribution to COP28’s Arab Women Leaders’ Summit

Women in leadership are not only reshaping how the corporate employment landscape looks, but also change the world through sustainable impact—and they’re pretty good at it.

We recognised this at Sustainability LIVE London where guest speakers spoke about the impacts of female representation in leadership teams, but also in the sustainable field.

As COP28 unfolds, some influential women took the stage for the Arab Women Leaders’ Summit (Summit), which was also partnered by Masdar’s Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) platform.

Hosted on the 4th of December at the 28th conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the session began with Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director for Brand & Strategic Initiatives at Masdar, who set the precedent for the conversations that ensued.

Following Dr Fawwaz, exceptional leaders joined in a panel session that highlighted some influential projects and initiatives that promote economic empowerment putting women and young people at the helm. The panel also discussed education, finance and technology pertaining to the development of female leaders.

Featuring:

HRH Lamia Bint Majed AlSaud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies & United Nations Goodwill Ambassador

HH Shaikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Board Member at INFINITY8 Dubai & Co-Founder and Chair of Green Aventurine Holdings

HE Ghada Waly, Assistant Resident Representative at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

HE Hala Elsaid , Minister of Planning & Economic Development

Jessica Robinson, MENA Sustainable Finance Leader at EY Parthenon

The Arab Women Leaders’ Summit champions the power of diversity

The Summit focuses on understanding the vital link between gender equality and climate action. Its goal is to gather a varied group of individuals, such as scholars, activists, policymakers, and members of civil society groups, to delve into how gender and climate change are interconnected.

The objective is to pinpoint difficulties, exchange effective methods, and craft approaches that incorporate gender equality into climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as in building resilience. Attendees collaborate to create practical measures that weave gender equality into the narrative of climate change, striving towards a future that is inclusive, fair, and robust for everyone.

One of the roundtable discussions highlighted the intrinsic link between climate and gender justice while reinforcing the emphasis on the planet and the social implications of climate change.

More on Masdar’s commitment to women leaders

The initiative was founded in 2015 and considers three pillars to direct its focus and support female leaders in the UAE. Driven by education, engagement and empowerment, WiSER is Masdar’s answer to the need for a prosperous environment for women. The initiative can be traced back to the founder and father of the nation Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahayan.

Not only does this platform align with net-zero emissions strategies, but elevates the female presence in achieving the goal.

Some key achievement of WiSER include:

100+ professional young women representing 30 nationalities graduated from the WiSER Pioneers Program

3,000+ influential figures convened by WiSER to advance gender parity and sustainability

240+ hours of mentoring provided to young women to become sustainability leaders

100+ hours of workshops have been conducted with WiSER Pioneers

For the latest COP28 insights, continue reading our updates at Sustainability Magazine.

