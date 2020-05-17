Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Melbourne’s Monash University awarded Australia’s largest Passive House certification

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
Gillies Hall in Monash University, Melbourne, has been awarded the nation’s largest Passive House certification.

The buildingis power by 100% renewable energy, and is located on the university’s Peninsula campus in the suburb of Frankston, south Melbourne.

The complex, which was designed by Jackson Clements Burrows, has been constructed by Multiplex, and will be used for student accommodation.

Gillies Hall is the first building in the southern hemisphere to achieve the certification for sustainable design and construction.

The building features 150 single occupancy units between six levels, and has been deemed more than three times as efficient as other Monash University residential halls.

“We are thrilled to achieve Passive House certification on this progressive and highly sustainable student accommodation,” stated Graham Cottam, Regional Managing Director of Multiplex Victoria.

“Together with Monash University, we have set a new industry standard for environmentally sustainable construction, and we look forward to working towards the prestigious Passive House standard on future projects.”

The building has an air leakage rate of 0.53 air changes per hour, and is made from cross-laminated timber (CLT) which can halve the building’s embodied carbon.

“Gillies Hall will deliver an outstanding experience for its residents through a high quality thermal indoor environment and plays a significant part in the University’s Net Zero initiative through its all electric design,” commented Bradley Williamson, Executive Director of the Buildings and Property Division at Monash University.

“The building is a key component of the University’s vision to develop the Peninsula campus into a vibrant and integrated health and education precinct.”

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)