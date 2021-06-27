More companies adopt Diversity and Inclusion policies

A new survey commissioned by Express Employment Professionals has revealed a significant increase in the proportion of Canadian companies, who have implemented a diversity, equity and inclusion policy.

The proportion of companies that now have a diversity, equity, and inclusion policy has increased to 42%, up from 35% just five months ago, but 28% of companies say they do not plan to adopt one.

Bigger companies are more inclined to implement diversity and inclusion policies

The research revealed that the largest companies (with 100 or more employees) are almost twice as likely than the smallest companies (under 10 employees) to have a diversity, equity and inclusion policy.

Furthermore, while 85% of companies said diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are somewhat or very important, only 1 in 3 companies (33%) say they are taking steps to reach candidates that may not meet their traditional demographics (e.g. have unique backgrounds, are racially/ethnically diverse) in 2021.

The reasons why diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts are important to companies include:

To support minority groups (49%)

To foster acceptance and trust among employees (46%)

To gain new ideas and perspectives (46%)

To improve company reputation (33%)

To comply with government regulations (32%)

Express advocates for more companies to diversify

Jessica Culo, an Express franchise owner in Edmonton, Alberta, has seen a significant increase in the number of employers that have implemented a diversity, equity and inclusion policy.

“In the looming war for talent, companies that will win and are able to attract and retain talent will be the ones that incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion and promote cultural intelligence into their operations and guiding principles,” said Culo.

KV Aulakh, an Express franchise owner in Barrie, Ontario, is seeing the same trend and points out the often-untapped talent of workers from diverse backgrounds.

“If a company is not recruiting and promoting workers because they are from an under-represented group, they are limiting their own ability for growth,” said Aulakh. “One thing we, as business owners, have to ensure collectively is that if a member of an under-represented group comes to our door looking for employment, we give them the same chance as everyone else.”

According to Culo and Aulakh, steps companies are taking when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion include:

Only partnering with other vendors or organizations that have a diversity, equity and inclusion policy in place;

Providing diversity, equity and inclusion training to employees;

Including acceptance of a company’s policy as part of the contract for new hires;

Hiring more women and people from under-represented minority groups to management positions

Ensuring the same criteria are used to objectively measure employee performance.

“As lockdowns end and hiring ramps up, companies should look to recruit a team with a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and ideas,” said Bill Stoller Express CEO. “Having employees with diverse experiences who can view challenges differently and come up with innovative ideas and solutions can help companies succeed and grow."