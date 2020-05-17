Nissan LEAF become best-selling electric car in the world

The Japanese auto manufacturer, Nissan, has surpassed 400,000 sales of its LEAF model.

The company has now broken the world record for the most sales of an electric vehicle (EV).

Drivers of Nissan LEAF cars have collectively travelled more than 10bn kilometres.

The model first launched in 2010, which Nissan describes as “the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle”.

The vehicle is considered a more affordable gateway into the EV market, targeting non-luxury buyers.

SEE ALSO:

The car features the ProPILOT semiautonomous driving system, which has been designed to support drivers.

“This milestone is a powerful statement that 400,000 customers, and counting, value the Nissan LEAF for the excitement, confidence and connection it delivers,” commented Daniele Schillaci, Executive Vice President Marketing, Sales and Electric Vehicles at Nissan.

“The LEAF remains the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, our strategy for moving more people to a better world.”

Since the launch of the LEAF model, Nissan has formed partnerships through the Nissan Energy initiative.

“These partnerships will leverage the ability of electric car batteries to store energy and share it with homes, businesses and power grids – making electric vehicles even more useful, while promoting efficient energy use,” the firm claims.