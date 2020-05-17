Pod Point signs exclusive deal with Peppes Pizza

The UK-based electric vehicle (EV) charging company, Pod Point, has signed an exclusive partnership deal with Scandinavia’s largest pizza chain, Peppes Pizza.

The agreement will see Pod Point expand its operations across Norway as it installs charging points at all of the firm’s delivery branches across the country.

The stations will be used by Peppes Pizza staff to charge delivery vehicles. The chain aims to electrify all 120 vehicles in its fleet.

As part of the deal, Pod Point will become the recommended supplier for the company’s 42 franchises.

Pod Point will provide a fully managed service, including initial consultation, site surveys, installation, and maintenance.

The UK firm’s Smart Reporting platform will also enable Peppes Pizza to monitor its carbon dioxide savings.

“Now EVs have the range required to meet the needs of our drivers, it’s time to make the switch,” stated Ingrid Opsal, Head of Operations at Peppes Pizza.

“It’s fair to say the whole team is very excited about this - sustainability is a big focus for Peppes Pizza and we see this as huge progress towards our goals.”

“As this is such as large scale installation, it’s reassuring to work with a full service provider like Pod Point, which can take care of everything and minimise the workload for our team.”