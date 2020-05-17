Article
Smurfit Kappa partners with Plastic Soup Foundation to address sustainable packaging

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The Dublin-based packaging company, Smurfit Kappa, has partnered with the Amsterdam-headquartered group, Plastic Soup Foundation.

The Plastic Soup Foundation’s name refers to plastic pollution in oceans. The organisation’s mission aligns with Smurfit Kappa’s Better Planet Packaging initiative.

Smurfit Kappa recently held the ‘Changing the future of packaging’ event, organised by the Plastic Soup Foundation.

“We have long been familiar with Smurfit Kappa’s sustainability credentials but were even more interested in working with them when we read about how much they are doing to create paper-based alternatives for plastic,” stated Harmen Spek, Innovations and Solutions Manager of The Plastic Soup Foundation.

“An integral part of our Better Planet Packaging initiative is to collaborate with new partners like the Plastic Soup Foundation to inspire innovative new ideas and encourage change,” noted Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Europe.

“The challenge of ocean pollution is something that can only be solved with open dialogue between multiple stakeholders.”

“We were happy to facilitate last week’s event in our Global Experience Centre to drive awareness and sow the seeds for change.”

