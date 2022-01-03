Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE announces a new event sponsor, Interos

By Tom Swallow
January 03, 2022
undefined mins
Interos is a leader in AI-powered supply chain management solutions and will sponsor Sustainability LIVE, coming to the city in February 2022

A leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain management solutions, and a sponsor of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE, Interos is has confirmed its sponsorship of Sustainability LIVE. 

Based in Washington DC, in the US, the company aims to support its clients with the use of AI-powered solutions that help supply chains to create operational resilience and overcome various forms of disruption, one of the most prominent being Covid-19. Other issues the company aims to address include concentration risk, counterfeiting, cyber risk and supplier management. 

As a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, Interos is well equipped to provide its clients with a complete map of their business, which is created using AI, to monitor and optimise the company’s ecosystem. With access to this data, its clients can focus their attention on the vulnerable areas of the business and continuously monitor the supply chain and procurement performance, aerospace and defence applications, cybersecurity and compliance.

Sustainability LIVE! 

To find out more about Sustainability LIVE and keep up to date with the latest speaker and sponsor announcements, click here

For more sustainability content, check out the latest issue of Sustainability Magazine

Media Partner: The New Warehouse Podcast

Kevin Lawton founded The New Warehouse Podcast to help distribution and logistics professionals learn more about what is happening in their industry. When Kevin was looking for resources himself he could not find something that really grabbed his attention about distribution centre startups and wanted to create something that could be a resource regarding startups as well as make distribution and logistics sexier by highlighting all of the cool things that are happening in the space.

SustainabilityESGdiversityandinclusionSustainabilityLive
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)