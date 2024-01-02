Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women in review

By Tom Swallow
January 02, 2024
undefined mins
Sustainability Magazine's Top 100 Women 2023
Sustainability Magazine's Top 100 Women 2023
We’re looking back on a year of advocacy for female leadership and reminiscing on Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women supplement from 2023

Since this year’s Sustainability LIVE London, we’ve been thinking about the role of women in the corporate environment and how they change the way we think about sustainability as an embedded business prospect. 

Organisations also share great support for female representation in leadership, knowing they have a particular knack for empathy and climate advocacy. 

In 2023, Sustainability Magazine recognised a list of the amazing women in the industry with influence on the next generation of business. These women share their expertise across industries, including the energy sector, automotive, technology, consumer goods, and consulting firms. 

Here are the top 5 women in the Top 100 Women in Sustainability

1. Kate Brandt, Google 

2. Musidora Jorgensen, Microsoft

3. Rebecca Marmot, Unilever

4. Kathryn Alsegaf, Deloitte

5. Paulette Frank, Johnson & Johnson 

Leading women from the energy sector 

This year’s list also includes a number of energy sector professionals who ensure the sustainability of the energy that is provided to homes, businesses, and for their mobility. Executives in the list from energy companies include: 

And when it comes to energy, electrification of mobility is one of the major shifts taking place, particularly prominent in 2023, which we must recognise through the automotive industry leaders and their efforts to build sustainable vehicles and decarbonise their demanding supply chains. Featuring from transport industries are: 

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Sustainability is a BizClik brand.

sustainabilitydeidiversity
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Inside Panasonic’s plan to reduce 1% of global CO2 emissions

As a corporation with significant emissions, Panasonic’s duty to its customers and the world demands we transform our business, says Group CEO Yuki Kusumi

SAP Cloud encourages sustainability transparency with data

Confirming sustainable action is difficult. SAP Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises enables businesses to reduce emissions, waste, and social impact globally

How AWS makes data centres more efficient and sustainable

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a global cloud leader, but how does CEO Adam Selipsky balance scale with sustainability as he aims for net zero?

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards: Projects and leadership

Sustainability

COP28: The biggest sustainable food and farming commitments

Net Zero

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards: DE&I & Net Zero strategy

ESG