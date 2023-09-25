While acknowledging its importance in public forums, companies and their leadership teams have not always recognised the business value of embracing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).

However, if new research from Savanta is anything to go by, those falling short in the DE&I stakes need to start getting their act together – or risk losing a significant proportion of their income.

While price, convenience and quality will always be dominating factors in purchasing decisions, the data, market research and advisory firm has found that many consumers are willing to shop with their feet. Almost three in 10 (29%) stated they would not buy from a brand that fails to show commitment to DE&I.

France is the nation where customers are most willing (37%) to boycott non-committal companies, followed by the US (31%).