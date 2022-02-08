The state of Diversity and Inclusion in 2022

Do we need more D&I in the C-suite?

SM: Undoubtedly – changes start at the top. Diversity in the C-suite is one of the most important factors for driving broader D&I improvement and shaping a culture that values different types of leaders, talent, and abilities.

Leadership teams can also drive collective mobilization: affirmative networks and employee resource groups for colleagues to engage with and contribute to make the diversity and inclusion agenda a reality.

At Capgemini, our goal is to have to reach 30% women in exec leadership positions by 2025.

In parallel, as leaders should lead by example, from 2021, all of our managers and executives will enter an inclusive leadership training path, starting with workshops on unconscious bias, to develop new mindset and behaviours.

Beyond gender diversity, the group is also committed to ethnic diversity wherever we operate. We are a founding member of the World Economic Forum's “Partnering for Racial Justice in Business” initiative, a coalition of organizations and multinational company leaders committed to creating fair and just workplaces for people whose ethnic identities are under-represented and to eradicate racism at the workplace in a sustainable manner.

AL: Yes! There are a number of different reasons for this. We need C-level people that are making decisions to be representative of the communities that they serve, otherwise they will not be making the decisions that will have the greatest impact, and be of the greatest benefit, to most individuals.

There is a need to create a culture where all people feel seen, respected and heard. Without this, there is a strong possibility people will leave. This is not just about having people from minority groups in decision making roles, but also encouraging people to be role models for other future leaders of the organisation as well.