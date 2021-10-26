Top 10 things to expect from COP26

10. In-depth analysis of the climate crisis

To formulate comprehensive climate change actions, leaders must pull information from all relevant sources to gain a clear view of the risks and opportunities that must be addressed to meet the needs of the Paris Agreement. Issues like the use of coal power, deforestation, carbon emissions in transport, and the limitations of renewable energy must be considered for the most effective outcomes.

9. VIPs will attend

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and Queen Elizabeth III will welcome leaders from the largest economic states, including President Joe Biden and Pietro Parolin, Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City—as expected from the collaboration between the UK and Italy. World leaders aside, COP26 will welcome some important figures in the fight against climate change. Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attenborough will impart their insights at the event.

8. Specific arrangements for attendees

As the coronavirus remains a concern in many countries, measures and allowances will be put in place to ensure the safety of attendees and to minimise the spread of COVID-19 from other countries. All delegates at the event will sign a COP26 Code of Conduct, outlining the safe behaviours that visitors will follow to minimise the risk of transmission.

7. Scotland welcomes COP26

Glasgow is likely to benefit from COP26 as it prepares to host over 10,000 guests from across the globe. As the first climate conference to be held in Scotland, the city of Glasgow is adapting to ensure safety for all guests at the event, by transferring more police officers from other parts of the UK. local businesses will also benefit economically from the turnout, as pubs gain permission to remain open later than usual.

6. Insights at the COP26 Green Zone

As of the 1st of November, the COP26 Green Zone will be available to attend at the Glasgow Science Centre. The Green Centre will host a packed agenda of talks and performances, including Musicians in Exile, Pipe Band, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, WWF, ActionAid International, and many more.

5. G7 and G20 support

As part of the UK-Italy partnership, we can expect COP26 to leverage the G7 and G20 presidencies for driving positive change. This will involve working with the organisation’s international partners to drive commitments to emissions reduction, strengthen the country’s abilities to adapt to climate change impacts, mobilise finances for the action plan, and improve collaboration on renewable energy projects as well as all forms of carbon-intensive transport.

4. Mobilising finance for climate action

We will find out how developed countries deliver their promises of allocating a minimum of US$100bn in climate funds per year. International financial institutions will focus on a strategy to release trillions of dollars worth of funds to ensure sustainability in private and public sectors.

3. Collaboration between leaders

While leaders around the world are already acting upon the Paris Climate Agreement, COP26 will aim to finalise the initiative by creating a Paris Rule Book, with a significant focus on how to clean up the carbon markets, ensure transparency and create set plans for the future.

2. The amalgamation of ambitious net-zero targets

Each country will bring forward their most ambitious business targets yet as they commit to limitations imposed by the Paris Climate Agreement. While countries prepare their economies to reduce their dependence on emissions-intensive processes, many will have wider plans to reach net-zero by the year 2050.

1. A clear strategy for global decarbonisation

COP26 aims to produce a universal net-zero strategy that will limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. The new strategy should provide all countries with a clear understanding of climate change demands and how they can utilise partnerships and resources, and support other economies to do the same.

