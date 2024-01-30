The last few years has seen a step-change in appetite for ESG-led consultancy services.

Regulatory change coupled with pressure from stakeholders has expedited corporate spending on sustainability consulting.

According to Verdantix, the sector is estimated to grow 27% annually between 2022 and 2028, increasing from US$11.5 billion to US$49 billion.

Europe will see the fastest growth, at 29% annually, with North America and APAC not far behind; while services around corporate reporting will be most in demand, as directives across Europe and the US roll out over the next few years.

Catering to such demand, a growing list of corporate sustainability and ESG consultancies – large, small, general, and specialist – are turning to acquisitions as they look to bolster their reach, expertise, and capabilities.

Among acquisition announcements in recent weeks, Sphera, the leading provider of ESG performance and risk management software, is boosting its capabilities in tracking and reporting Scope 3 with the acquisition of SupplyShift.



While Apex Group has launched an ESG advisory unit built with MJ Hudson, a data and analytics company it acquired last year.

But it is global sustainability specialist Anthesis Group’s growing acquisition spree – over the last year especially – that has really got heads turning.

Billed as the world’s largest pure-play sustainability advisory and solutions firm, the fast-growing London-based company has pulled off six acquisitions since June 2023 – when private equity investor Carlyle took a majority stake in the firm.