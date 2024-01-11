Sphera acquires SupplyShift to expand ESG risk management

The environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software provider Sphera supports supply chains with the data and insight, mapping out solutions in a complete software-as-a-service (Saas) solution. Alongside this it shares expertise through its consulting outfit in an effort to simplify ESG for a growing supply chain network.

So far the company has managed 25,000+ regulatory phrases, shares safety data sheets for more than 50 countries, supports 46 languages and has taken 66,000+ compliance actions to ensure that supply chains globally are taking action to deliver on their climate change goals.

Furthering its supplier mapping, scoring and traceability capabilities, Sphera has acquired SupplyShift, a pioneering firm in the supply chain sustainability realm. The company was founded in 2012 and based in Santa Cruz, California, where the team built a supply chain network of more than 100,000 businesses. In doing so, SupplyShift enables data-sharing between buyers and suppliers to ensure rapid transition of information and action to manage risk.

“SupplyShift has seen tremendous growth with its software solution that allows for direct communication with suppliers and customers and enables the seamless collection of their Scope 3 emissions data, which helps suppliers improve their supply chain ESG performance,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera’s CEO and president.

“As more regulations are passed that demand transparency, the SupplyShift solution will become indispensable in meeting global regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations. Bringing SupplyShift’s portal into the Sphera family will expand our current offerings and enable us to provide unparalleled Scope 3 and ESG tracking and reporting capabilities. We are pleased to welcome SupplyShift’s customers, colleagues and solution to Sphera and look forward to helping our combined customer base accurately track and report their Scope 3 emissions and be compliant.”

Owned by Blackstone, Sphera will continue to work with the team at SupplyShift and invest in a number of innovative solutions.

“We are excited to welcome SupplyShift to Sphera and continue investing in this company’s innovative solutions,” add Blackstone Group’s Senior Managing Director Eli Nagler and Managing Director Kelly Wannop. “This planned acquisition supports our commitment to Sphera’s accelerated growth and will bolster the company’s supply chain capabilities for its customers moving forward.”

Reaching a global network of supply chains

Sphera has more than 7,000 customers and one million users across 80 countries. Its global commercial footprint employs 1,000+ experts to deliver services from the US, the UK, Europe, The Middle East, Japan, and Australia.

Since its founding, Sphera has been focused on driving safety, sustainability and productivity, and is pivotal in enabling businesses to collaborate more effectively to manage their own supply chain emissions and other impacts.

Also a young company in the supply chain realm, SupplyShift will benefit from working closely with the SpheraCloud platform to leverage its software experience and help businesses to mitigate risks and perform their functions more sustainably.

“SupplyShift was founded on the idea of leveraging software to drive sustainability initiatives, and for 11 years we have been empowering companies to understand their supply chain ESG risk and performance,” says Alex Gershenson, Supply Shift’s CEO and Founder.

“We are excited to join the Sphera family and take data availability to a new level through the combination of Sphera’s industry-leading ESG data and SupplyShift’s Scope 3 data collection abilities. Through SpheraCloud, Sphera’s SaaS platform, and its LCA solutions, we can help even more customers track their Scope 3 emissions and manage their supply chain sustainability.”

