Article
ESG

BT made record revenue through carbon-saving products in 2018

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
The British telecommunications company, BT, has revealed it generated £5.5bn (US$6.99bn) from the sale of products and services that contribute to carb...

The British telecommunications company, BT, has revealed it generated £5.5bn (US$6.99bn) from the sale of products and services that contribute to carbon savings last year.

The figure contributed to 23.4% of the firm’s total revenue for 2018, edie.net reported.

The company released the results in its latest Digital Impact and Sustainability report. The firm’s revenue from carbon-combative products rose from £5.3bn ($6.74bn) in 2017.

SEE ALSO:

In 2018, the products sold by BT enabled customers to reduce their emissions by 11.7mn tonnes – a 200,000 tonne year-on-year improvement – due to a greater focus on renewable energy.

BT has set the goal of helping its customers collectively reduce their emissions by three times its own end-to-end emissions.

With the 3:1 ratio being the target, the company’s figure rose from 2.4:1 in 2017 to 2.6:1 in 2018.

“Climate action makes sense for business and through our people, products and services we’ve been able to take some dramatic steps towards tackling one of society’s biggest challenges,” stated Gabrielle Giner, Head of Environmental Sustainability at BT.

BTemissionsUK
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)