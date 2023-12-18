Salesforce Net Zero Cloud gives real-time supply chain data

A platform for Scope emissions data

Carbon emissions analysis is impossible without a clear system in place to track and present data in an actionable way. The deeper this analysis goes, ie incorporating energy supplies and customer carbon footprints, the more stringent the process must be—with very little resource to manually capture information from customers. The Net Zero Cloud is built to match the host company’s requirements and collate and present data in a usable format.

Naturally, organisations produce an abundance of data and sifting through this creates the opposite of efficiency. Putting data in context is key to assessing a company’s supply chain, which wouldn't otherwise be achieved without clarity.

The presentation of data is perhaps the most critical part for teams, which is where Net Zero Cloud comes into its own. The platform creates executive-ready dashboards to share the relevant metrics and analysis: tracking energy patterns and emissions trends.

To understand the broader reasoning behind the platform, Patrick Flynn, VP of Sustainability at Salesforce, previously said: “The [climate must be actioned] now, which is why at Salesforce we are committed to ambitious climate leadership solutions that create ripple effects. We’re on a mission to drive urgent action”.

Reducing costs and emissions with Net Zero Cloud

Energy emissions and consumption data is beneficial beyond climate action as organisations inevitably reduce costs with energy kilowatt of energy saved. This is one of things that supply chain leaders can use to their advantage—especially if they ever have to justify the cost applications of sustainability. Salesforce also supports businesses with real-time energy and emissions actions as its platform auto-updates to incorporate the most relevant data, making it available for investor-grade and regulatory reporting at any time.

