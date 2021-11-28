Fisker Ocean: the most sustainable electric vehicle?

The Fisker Ocean is the company’s solution to a luxury, guilt-free vehicle that doubles as a technology masterpiece. Although its size and design are that of a standard SUV, the vehicle leverages Smart Traction, making its performance comparable to a sports car—for the drivers that want the best of both worlds.

A feature of the car that is uncommon in EVs is its SolarSky roof, which harvests sunlight to create energy for the vehicle. The energy obtained by the roof is used to support the performance of the battery-powered motor and its Extreme version is capable of producing 1,500 clean energy miles when fully exposed to sunlight.

Other technologies that the vehicle uses include parking assistance, which scans the surrounding area to find a perfectly sized space and then proceeds to park the vehicle with no input from the driver. Similar to that of a self-driving car, the computer can detect obstacles like pedestrians, barriers, poles, and other vehicles, to avoid collisions.