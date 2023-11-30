Article
Global Sustainability & ESG Awards: strategy and initiatives

By Tom Swallow
November 30, 2023
Global Sustainability & ESG Awards | Coming at Sustainability LIVE London 2024
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards covers a range of expert achievements, including strategy, ESG programmes, responsible finance, and supply chain

Coming to Sustainability LIVE London in September 2024, the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards will host corporate leaders and recognise those with extensive commitment to the planet and its people. Leveraging strategic initiatives and economic components, the award winners of the following categories will have shared great achievement in sustainability, environmental; social and governance (ESG), responsible finance, and supply chain initiatives. 

The Awards categories are open to submissions from all types of businesses and offer  a range of team and individual awards to recognise those that champion sustainability for their organisation, and their industry. 

Four of the award categories include: 

  • Sustainability Strategy Award - Recognising outstanding businesses that lead the way in sustainable practices and steer other organisations towards a more environmentally responsible future.
  • ESG Programme Award - Honouring exceptional organisations that integrate ESG principles into their core values and activities.
  • Sustainable Finance Award - Acknowledging firms that promote sustainable finance, incorporate ESG principles, and are transforming the investment landscape.
  • Sustainable Supply Chain Award - Recognising companies that implement sustainability initiatives in their supply chains.

Who will judge the award nominations? 

Four select judges will be responsible for choosing the finalists and award winners for each category. These judges are experts in their fields and their roles dedicated to sustainability in their sectors. 

Judges

To find out more about each award category and the questions that we’ll be asking to determine the finalists, check out the page on the website

Key dates for the diary

Entries close: May 2024 

Shortlist announcement: June 2024 

Final judging: July 2024 

Awards ceremony: 10th September 2024 

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024. 

