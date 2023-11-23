BizClik launches the Global Sustainability and ESG Awards

Launched in July 2021, Sustainability Magazine was born as a platform to showcase the great leadership figures and influence organisations challenging the norms. In an effort to reduce emissions and create a prosperous environment for future generations, today businesses are acting on this through their corporate strategies and social responsibilities.

The emergence of this publication spiralled into corporate hybrid and virtual events, which allows us to curate and share some of the key insights that industries have to offer—and the response has been amazon. Sustainability LIVE London packed out its events from the beginning, leading to its third conference where attendees were left queueing at the stage doors.

It’s safe to say that sustainability is important to businesses for a myriad of reasons. The natural progression from here is to further recognise the key influencers in the corporate sustainability space—those committing heavily to environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Built by BizClik, Sustainability Magazine is proud to launch the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, coming to the fourth Sustainability LIVE London conference in 2024.

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards categories

We’re counting on businesses to put their best feet forward in an effort to showcase the high achievers in the corporate world. To do so, we’ve chosen the following 12 award categories.

Sustainability Strategy Award

ESG Programme Award

Sustainable Finance Award

Diversity Award

Net Zero Award

Sustainable Supply Chain Award

Sustainable Technology Award

Sustainable Consultancy Award

Future Leader Award

Executive of the Year Award

Project of the Year Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

These award categories not only represent the diverse number of topics we cover at Sustainability Magazine, but also the varying degree of responsibilities at the corporate level.

Who will choose the Global Sustainability & ESG Award winners?

Firstly, nominees can sign up on the website, which also shares more detail on each award, what it stands for, and the criteria for entry.

Of course we couldn’t possibly make this work without the help of some important figures from the sustainability space, so we’ve welcomed a group of four executives into the fold as the judging panel.

Adam Elman, Head of EMEA Sustainability at Google EMEA

Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney

Steve Smith, Head of Communications and Thought Leadership for Energy Management at Schneider Electric

Professor Paolo Taticchi OMRI, Professor of Strategy and Sustainability & School Deputy Director at the UCL School of Management

Where do I sign up again?

To share your business story and be in the running for one of the 12 awards, sign up here. Sponsors can also support this event via the link and showcase their commitment to climate and social impact.

The ceremony will take place in London at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, the hosting venue for the fourth Sustainability LIVE London.

*************************************************

For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter

Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital

*********************************************

Net Zero LIVE will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Net Zero LIVE London will feature four LIVE themes, incorporating Sustainability LIVE, EV LIVE, Scope 3 LIVE, and Energy LIVE to deliver a holistic conference and exhibition experience with opportunities to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. Following Net Zero LIVE, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai and Singapore.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 11th September 2024.

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.