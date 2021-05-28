Article
ESG

Insurer Hiscox appoints new head of diversity and inclusion

By Helen Sydney Adams
May 28, 2021
Hiscox insurance company has employed Erica Fletcher as the new global head of diversity and inclusion

Global insurer Hiscox has announced the appointment of Erica Fletcher as global head of diversity and inclusion.

Hiscox is based in Bermuda with a revenue of £3b and works across home, travel and even event insurance.

Diversity and inclusion leadership

Prior to joining Hiscox, Fletcher held a global D&I leadership role at Avanade, a joint venture between Accenture and Microsoft. 

There, Fletcher designed strategies to improve diversity across gender, race and other demographics. 

Fletcher’s experience also includes global human resources operations roles and overseeing business transformation and change programs at Accenture.

Fletcher will be based in Atlanta and will report to Laila Gillies, US human resources director for Hiscox. In her new role, Fletcher will be responsible for building on the company’s D&I program, which has been running since 2017.

Experience and vision in diversity and inclusion leadership

“While we’ve made a positive start to our D&I journey – such as the launch of 12 global employee-run networks providing a forum for discussion, including groups for LGBT+, Pan-African, and mental health and wellbeing – we know we can go much further,” said Kate Markham, chief executive for Hiscox London Market and executive sponsor of D&I at Hiscox. “Erica brings great experience and vision to help us build on our D&I foundations and allow everyone who works here to be comfortable being themselves and have the opportunity to thrive whatever their background or how they choose to live their lives.”

“Hiscox has committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and I’m looking forward to progressing the many initiatives already in place as well as introducing new ideas that can help the business meet its D&I aims,” Fletcher said. “It’s an exciting brand to work for, and it is evident that there is widespread support and recognition for what an effective D&I agenda can achieve in terms of talent retention and recruitment, but also in delivering products and services more reflective of a changing society.”

