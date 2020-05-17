Article
ESG

JLL set to reach 100% renewable energy goal by 2020

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The Chicago-based real estate company, is on track to reach the target of using 100% renewable energy for its UK operations by 2020.

The company’s energy mix currently features 90% clean power, the firm outlined in its latest sustainability report.

JLL has also reduces the energy consumption of its offices in the UK by 30%, edie.net reported.

The report notes that 60% of the businesses energy used in the UK is sourced from a 5MW solar farm in Suffolk, with the remaining 30% of renewable power sourced from onsite projects and power purchase agreements (PPAs).

“The built environment [sector] has an enormous impact on the world and we are entering what many are calling the ‘make-or-break’ decade for action,” states Chris Ireland, CEO of JLL UK.

“Embedding sustainability into our culture – in the way we think and the work we do – is increasingly expected by our stakeholders and supported by the entire JLL UK leadership team.”

When the company first began tracking its clean energy usage in 2016 it recorded that 63% of its consumption was accounted for by renewables.

The business is also on track to meet another goal set for 2020: to deliver five “transformational” green strategies to the real estate, infrastructure and city developer sectors.

